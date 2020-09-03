  1. Sports
Tractor claims title of Iran’s Hazfi Cup

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – Tractor defeated Esteghlal in the final match of the Hazfi Cup on Thursday to claim its second title in the event.

In a match held at Mashhad-based Imam Reza Stadium, Tractor edged past Esteghlal 3-2 to win the title.

Making the best use of mistakes made by Esteghlal players, Tractor found the lead in the first half with three goals from Mohammadreza Khanzadeh, Ashkan Dejahah, and Akbar Imani.

Determined to come back to the game, Esteghlal increased pressure and Mehdi Ghayedi found the net with a header six minutes into the second half. 11 minutes remaining Arsalan Motaharri halved the deficit, however, the Blues failed to equalize the match and win their eighth title.

Esteghlal had earlier defeated its arch-rival Persepolis in the semifinal of the cup.

