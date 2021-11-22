"In Public" to vie at Salerno International Film Festival

The Iranian short film "In Public" directed by Pouria Osati and produced by Saman Heydari has managed to take part in the competition section of the Salerno International Film Festival.

This film depicts the story of a boy, named Farshad, who bets on his life to gain some money to support his family.

The 75th Salerno International Film Festival will take place in the city of Salerno on November 22 -27, 2021.



On the final evening of 27 November, prizes will be awarded to the winning films and awards will be presented to important personalities in the artistic, social and cultural fields.

