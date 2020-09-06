'Resistance', 'power' only languages understood by Zionists

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian described the recent meeting of the leaders of the Resistant Axis and Palestine in Beirut as a decisive step for the future of Palestine and the liberation of the occupied Palestinian territory from the yoke of the racist and criminal Zionist terrorists.

The secretary-General of the International Conference on Palestinian intifada considered the awakening of the Palestinians and the dynamism of the resistance as a key factor for the failure of the deal of the century and the conspiracy of the UAE and Zionist normalization agreement.

He went on to say, "Today, it has been proven to all Palestinians that "resistance" and "power" are the only languages that the Zionist occupiers of al-Quds understand well."

Emphasizing the role of the Zionists in destabilizing West Asia (Middle East), he described the 40-year support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the Resistance Front and the struggles of the Palestinian people as an Islamic duty to confront the crimes of the United States and the Zionists.

Unlike some of their compromiser rulers, the nations of the region and the Islamic Ummah consider the issue of Palestine as the first priority of the Islamic world and they will fight for the liberation of Al-Qods and the occupied territories of the Palestinians, Amir-Abdollahian said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he expressed hope that the unification of the Palestinian groups would cancel the compromising agreements and begin a new Intifada against the Zionists Regime.

