Iran rejects reports of sending Russian arms to Armenia

Some media reports about the transfer of Russian weapons and other military equipment through the Norduz border crossing to Armenia are baseless and false, the Iranian embassy said in a statement.

The release of this news is a sabotage of the hostile forces opposing the closeness of the relations between the two countries of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, it added.

The news aims at undermining the developing cooperation and friendship relation between the two countries, the embassy said.

ZZ/IRN84030075