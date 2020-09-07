  1. Politics
Sep 7, 2020, 3:59 PM

Iran rejects reports of sending Russian arms to Armenia

TEHRAN, Sep. 07 (MNA) – The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Republic of Azerbaijan on Monday strongly rejected some media reports about the transfer of Russian military equipment to Armenia through Iran.

Some media reports about the transfer of Russian weapons and other military equipment through the Norduz border crossing to Armenia are baseless and false, the Iranian embassy said in a statement. 

The release of this news is a sabotage of the hostile forces opposing the closeness of the relations between the two countries of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, it added.

The news aims at undermining the developing cooperation and friendship relation between the two countries, the embassy said.

