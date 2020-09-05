IAEA report shows constructive prospects for coop. with Iran

Kazem Gharibabadi said late on Friday that formally, the report deals with the developments and progress of relations and cooperation between Iran and the IAEA over the past three months.

“In terms of content, the report has explicitly portrayed a clear image of the current status of [bilateral] cooperation and envisaged positive and constructive prospects in relations between Iran and the agency,” .

The Iranian official said it was expected that an overwhelming majority of the IAEA member states and the Board of Governors approve of the constructive nature of the relationship between Tehran and the agency.

The diplomat noted that the IAEA report followed to a recent Tehran visit by the agency’s chief Rafael Grossi during which he held talks with senior Iranian officials. "The talks led to the issuance of a joint statement aimed at strengthening cooperation and building more confidence."

“Based on the report, the agency has been granted access to one of the two demanded sites and the access to the second site has been planned for this month,” Gharibabadi said.

He emphasized that Iran has proved its goodwill in interaction with the IAEA and expects that the Board of Governors and other members of the agency implement it independently, impartially and professionally to take a fundamental step toward the settlement of two or three safeguards issues.

In its quarterly report on Friday, the IAEA said Iran has granted the agency's inspectors access to one of the two sites it agreed last week for verification purposes.

It added that the IAEA inspected the sites and took environmental samples there while the agency's inspectors would visit the other site "later in September 2020 on a date already agreed with Iran, to take environmental samples."

MR/5015432