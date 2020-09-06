Development of new centrifuges in completion states: AEOI

“The IR-6, IR-8, and IR-9 centrifuges are being well tested and we are currently in the process of completing research,” Behrouz Kamalvandi told ISNA on Sunday.

“These centrifuges are becoming more efficient day by day, and if decided, it will be possible to industrially produce these machines,” he added.

The spokesman also referred to a recent report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Iran’s nuclear activity, saying the report was in line with Iran’s expectations.

“The implementation of the bilateral agreement between Iran and the IAEA has progressed according to our expectations so far. We had expected what was mentioned in the IAEA report.”

In its quarterly report on the NPT Safeguards Agreement with Iran on Friday, the IAEA said Iran has granted the agency's inspectors access to one of the two sites it agreed last week for verification purposes.

The IAEA report pointed to a trip by the agency’s chief Rafael Grossi to Tehran on August 24 and 25 and his talks with senior Iranian officials, which led to the issuance of a joint statement aimed at strengthening cooperation and building more confidence, the Iranian diplomat noted.

Referring to the report’s confirmation that Iran’s stockpile of heavy water was below the 130-ton limit agreed by the parties to the nuclear deal, Kamalvandi noted, Iran has had a good sale of its surplus heavy water.

“Even before the JCPOA, we announced that we would export our surplus heavy water; we did not say we wouldn’t produce over 130 tons.”

Noting that the product has drawn the attention of foreign buyers in the research and medical sectors, the spokesman said, “We have gained tens of millions of dollars through the sales of heavy water under the current circumstance.”

MR/ISN99061511084