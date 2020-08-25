US police brutality stems from racist way of thinking: Veep

Es’hagh Jahangiri in a message on Tue. wrote, “US brutalities in the tragic killing of US black youth is deep rooted in historical hatred, resulting from the racist thoughts and human conscience condemns such brutalities both overtly and covertly.”

"Today, human community was once again shocked by witnessing the scene of tragic and painful murder of a black youth by the American police in front of his children. This level of brutality is deep rooted in the historic hatred and the racist thoughts which have become more prevalent during Trump's administration,” Jahangiri continued.

The presence of double standard throughout the world in dealing with such crimes is the most painful part of the story, he added.

Two Wisconsin police officers fired several shots at an American black man, named Jacob Blake, on Monday August 24 for unknown reasons while riding in a car. Blake's three sons saw the shooting.

