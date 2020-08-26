Wisconsin declares state of emergency amid protests

Governor Tony Evers issued the order Tuesday afternoon to allow state agencies “to provide safety and protection to people of Kenosha and other Wisconsin communities,” CNN reported.

Protests erupted in the state not long after Jacob Blake was shot Sunday in Kenosha by police and its footage gained national attention. He was shot multiple times in the back by Wisconsin police officers after attempting to enter into the driver's side of a vehicle.

"Gov. Tony Evers today signed Executive Order #86 declaring a state of emergency following protests in communities across Wisconsin. Executive Order #86 proclaims a state of emergency in Wisconsin, directs state agencies to continue assisting the state response, and calls to state active duty additional elements of the Wisconsin National Guard to support first responders and protect critical infrastructure and cultural institutions," read a statement from the governor's office. "The state of emergency declaration comes as earlier today Gov. Evers released a statement regarding protests in Wisconsin last night."

Protests are now happening in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Evers is facing mounting pressure from Republicans over his handling of the unrest that has followed the shooting.

“We cannot allow the cycle of systemic racism and injustice to continue,” said the governor. “We also cannot continue going down this path of damage and destruction.”

Blake, who was shot multiple times, has been paralyzed from the waist down, his father has announced.

“They shot my son seven times, seven times, like he didn’t matter,” said Blake’s father, who is also named Jacob Blake and who spoke to reporters alongside other family members and lawyers. “But my son matters. He’s a human being and he matters.”

Some protesters have been setting buildings and cars on fire. Police officers in riot gear have been deployed to fire tear gas to disperse angry protesters.

