Armed Forces ready to nip any threat in bud

“Iranian Armed Forces are ready to neutralize any hostile threat in the shortest time possible,” he said on Saturday while speaking on the sidelines of a local event in Fuman, Gilan province.

“It does not matter for Iran that the threat will be from the US, the Zionist regime or the Saudi-US coalition,” said the commander.

“We have repeatedly announced that we do not seek to threaten and attack any country but we will defend the values of the Revolution and the Islamic Republic Establishment with all might,” he added.

In similar remarks, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami also pointed to the readiness of the Iranian forces to counter any sort of aggression.

“The message of this defense power for our enemies is that this area of the world is safe; any aggression will be met with crushing response and now nobody finds the courage to conduct aggression; and if that happens, they will be met with a rain of fire; we will destroy the source of the aggression on their head; and if they launch an attack from an aircraft carrier, we are able to sink it,” Hatami said while speaking in a live IRIB TV program on Tuesday night on the occasion of the country’s Defense Industry Day.

MAH/5005020