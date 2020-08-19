Preparations for Muharram across Iran

TEHRAN, Aug. 19 (MNA) – With the arrival of the Islamic month of Muharram, people across Iran prepare streets and thoroughfares of the city to mourn for Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar, within which the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (Blessings of God upon him and his progeny) and the third Shia Imam was martyred along with 72 of his loyal companions in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

Imam Hossein and his companions were martyred after fighting courageously for justice against the much larger army of the then-tyrant Umayyad caliph, Yazid I, which some historians estimate to have been as many as 30,000.