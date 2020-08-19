Muharram means honoring a unique memory of history

The Leader pointed to the arrival of mourning Month of Muharram and reiterated, “Commemoration of a unique memory of history is one of the aspects of Month of Muharram which should be taken into serious consideration.”

According to the Foundation for Preservation and Publication of Works of Ayatollah Khamenei, the sublime remarks of Leader of the Islamic Revolution at the threshold of Month of Muharram in 2001 were published for the first time on Wednesday.

Commemoration of a unique memory of history is one of the salient aspects of Month of Muharram that should be taken into consideration. The ‘unique’ aspect in Month of Muharram is referred to the epic and emergence of human prominences and salient characteristics of People of Truth, he said.

A glance at the situation of Imam Hussein (PBUH), you can grasp out that the move taken by Imam Hussein and his uprising is unique with these characteristics, added Ayatollah Khamenei.

We have witnessed many uprisings but this uprising, that was inspired by Imam Hussein (PBUH), is unique of its kind, noted the Leader.

He then pointed to the salient aspect of Month of Muharram which is the greatest epic in the history of Islam and added, “This greatest epic must be preserved and kept alive.”

Not only Muharram is the greatest epic in the history of Islam but also it is the greatest epic in all-time history that should be kept alive forever, the Leader emphasized.

This historical epic must be used as a troubleshooter in eternal and perpetual activities of Muslim history, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution highlighted.

