Tehran to host 25th Iran Oil Show in October

According to the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), the announcement of the headquarters of the International Exhibition of Iranian Oil states “The event will be held from October 12 to 15, 2020.”

Based on the decisions taken in cooperation with non-governmental trade unions in the Exhibition Policy Council, this special edition of the expo will be held especially for oil and energy specialists, according to Shana.

To this end, only senior, middle and operational managers of the public sector, managers of the private and cooperative sectors, distinguished professors and students of the country's universities, political officials and guests of exhibitors and specialized professional associations will purposefully participate in the course.

MAH/SHANA