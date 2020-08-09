Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 9

Aftab:

Lebanon on verge of political explosion

Ebtekar:

Hook’s resignation; White House’s new tactic?

Etemad:

US should be held accountable for financing terrorism: Deputy FM

Ettela’at:

US’ anti-Iranian draft resolution to be rejected: AFP

Inauguration of 3 important oil, petchem projects

Iran:

Brian Hook; victim of Maximum Pressure campaign

Rouhani talks of big stride in petchem industry

Javan:

Hook departs with Maximum Pressure

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Bidding farewell with Pride after 27 years

Kayhan:

Is Macron a supporter of Lebanese people or complicit in Beirut crime?

Zionist regime downed its own UAV out of Hezbollah’s fear

The official in charge of Maximum Pressure against Iran defeated and ousted

