Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 9

Aftab:
Lebanon on verge of political explosion
Ebtekar:
Hook’s resignation; White House’s new tactic?
Etemad:
US should be held accountable for financing terrorism: Deputy FM
Ettela’at:
US’ anti-Iranian draft resolution to be rejected: AFP
Inauguration of 3 important oil, petchem projects
Iran:
Brian Hook; victim of Maximum Pressure campaign
Rouhani talks of big stride in petchem industry
Javan:
Hook departs with Maximum Pressure
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
Bidding farewell with Pride after 27 years
Kayhan:
Is Macron a supporter of Lebanese people or complicit in Beirut crime?
Zionist regime downed its own UAV out of Hezbollah’s fear
The official in charge of Maximum Pressure against Iran defeated and ousted
