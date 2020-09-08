Lawmakers praise IDO’s excellent performance during Muharram

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Tue., Hojjatoleslam Majid Nasiraei added, “Attending the Parliament Cultural Commission, Hojjatoleslam Qomi submitted a comprehensive report on the measures and activities taken by his organization during the Month of Muharram.”

Hojjatoleslam Qomi expressed his satisfaction with the cooperation and collaboration of Husseiniyahs, responsible officials and all walks of life in better organizing the mourning ceremonies for Third Imam of Shia Muslims Imam Hussein (PBUH) during Muharram and emphasized, “In this period, all people have fulfilled their duties and responsibilities in the best form possible.”

Given the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country, all religious bodies and Husseiniyahs fully observed the health protocols and guidelines as instructed by the Islamic Development Organization in cooperation with the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters, he underlined.

