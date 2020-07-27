  1. Economy
Jul 27, 2020, 1:06 PM

Minister urges facilitating use of modern equip. at airports

TEHRAN, Jul. 27 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development called for facilitating the use of modern equipment and machinery at airports of the country.

Speaking on Monday on the sidelines of the unveiling ceremony of domestically-manufactured Mobile Air Traffic Control (ATC) Tower, he stated, “focusing on domestic production and taking advantage of domestic capabilities have been turned into an organizational belief and culture at the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development.”

Yesterday, the fourth package of domestic productions in the rail sector was delivered to the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways and today, the first advanced mobile air traffic control tower was delivered to Iran Airports Company (IAC) by SAIran, an electronics company affiliated to Iranian Ministry of Defense, showing that Iran enjoys high capability and potential to take giant stride despite sanctions imposed against the country, Eslami emphasized.

Under such circumstances that the country is grappling with sanctions, opportunity created for the country as a result of sanctions should be used optimally for progress and development, he stressed.

The first domestically-manufactured air traffic control tower was unveiled on Monday in the presence of Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami and Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami.

