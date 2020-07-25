Iran-Uzbekistan stress on boosting road transport ties

The Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Deputy Minister of Transport, and the Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Tehran and the representative of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tashkent held a meeting via video conference.

In this meeting, Abdolhashem Hassan Nia, Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran said that “The development of economic cooperation and transportation relations, especially in the field of road transport with the Republic of Uzbekistan is one of the priorities of the Iranian Ministry of Roads and Iran is ready to share its knowledge and experience in various fields of transportation, road maintenance and intelligent transportation systems with Uzbekistan.”

“Road transport relations between the two countries within the framework of the Bilateral Agreement on International Road Freight and Passenger Transport which is concluded in 1914 enjoys good condition,” Hassan Nia said, adding that “In the framework of multilateral cooperation, the two countries have good cooperation in the field of Eshabad Agreement and ECO.”

He continued to say that“Developing and reviving the old Iran-Afghanistan-Uzbekistan Corridor Agreement, as well as using the capacities of the Chabahar Agreement to access the open waters of the Indian Ocean will pave the way for the two countries for further cooperation”

RHM/IRNA83883357