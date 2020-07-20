  1. Economy
Jul 20, 2020, 12:43 PM

Trade activity to resume in Chazabe border

TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – Trade activity will be resumed in Chazabe border on Thursday after a five-month period that trade was halted due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The Governor of Dashte Azadeghan Hamid Sielavi made the announcement on Monday, saying that the Iraqi central government agreed to reopen the Chazabe trade border after continuous follow-up and consultation with Iraqi officials in this regard.

He added that after holding some meetings between the provincial and Iraqi officials and resolving problems and bilateral commitments, including the observance of health protocols due to the coronavirus, the two sides agreed to reopen the Chazabe border since Thursday.

All health guidelines and protocols will be observed strictly at Chazabe border for doing trade exchanges, he emphasized.

