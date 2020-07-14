Al Khalifa must amend ties with Bahrainis not Israeli regime

“Amid corona crisis, upholding death penalty against two young Bahrainis shows the rift between Al Khalifa and the Bahraini nation is dee,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a tweet on Monday.

“Iran strongly condemns torture, death sentence and systemic violation of human rights in Bahrain," he added.

He urged Al Khalifa regime to reform engagement with its own people, instead of holding ties with the Israeli regime.

Two Bahraini men who were tortured into making false confessions were sentenced to death for the fifth time on Monday in what international rights groups called another stain on Al Khalifa’s record of imprisoning, torturing and executing their critics.

The two men, both members of Bahrain’s Shia majority, were first arrested and tried for a bombing that killed a police officer in 2014. They faced execution even after a Bahraini internal investigation found medical evidence that one had been tortured.

