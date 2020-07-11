US responsible for all calamities in region

Sheikh Mohammad Yazbek pointed to the events in the region, ranging from the occupation of Palestine to the Iraqi imposed war against Iran (1980-1988) and Saudis' current war against Yemen, and added, “all of these events have happened under the control of the United States.”

In a reaction to the recent moves taken by the US Ambassador to Beirut Dorothy Shea, he said, “the United States intends to achieve what it has failed to do with war and weapons with dollars and economic sanctions.”

The United States is responsible for all calamities and tragedies of war, crime, and bloodshed in the region; he events that began with the occupation of Palestine by the enemy and continued by the Iraqi imposed war against Iran, Persian Gulf war, July 2006 war against Lebanon, announcement of birth of the Middle East by the US Embassy, occupation of Afghanistan and Iraq, US-led World War against Syria, war against Yemen and ongoing civil strife, he reiterated.

Dealing with siege, danger of starvation and collapse is possible only through self-confidence, Sheikh Mohammad Yazbek emphasized.

“We are able to fight against hunger and will overthrow this plot just as we overthrew their military conspiracy before,” he added.

MA/FNA13990421000923