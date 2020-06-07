Iran’s petchem production capacity to increase by 107k tons

Upon $103 million worth of investment in petrochemical industry, country’s production capacity of petrochemicals will soar as much as 107,000 tons at large.

Chief Executive of Iranian Investment Petrochemical Group [IIPG] Rasoul Ashrafzadeh made the remarks on Sun. and revealed the construction operation of a number of four petrochemical projects with $103 million worth of investment.

Once these four giant petrochemical projects are launched, 107,000 tons would be added to the current production capacity of petrochemicals in the country, he added.

He pointed to the foreign exchange and rials resources for implementation of these projects and added, “these projects will be launched in less developed and disadvantaged areas in the country.”

Launching the aforementioned petrochemical projects would generate new employment opportunities as well, he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ashrafzadeh pointed to these four petrochemical projects which include methyl amine in Sanqor, caustic soda flakes production plan in Mahshahr, crystal melamine production plan in Lordegan and poly-aluminum chloride production plan in Urmia.

Completing value chain is one of the main objectives behind implementation of these four petrochemcial projects, he said, “implementation of these projects will prevent crude-selling issue as well.”

Preventing import of some petrochemical and chemical products, generating sustainable employment in less developed areas of the country as well as development of diversified and strategic products are of the other salient achievements of these projects, he emphasized.

According to him, $41.5 million worth of fund will be invested for launching crystal melamine production project in Lordegan.

