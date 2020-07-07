Tehran hosts meeting of Iran-Russia universities' chancellor

The fifth meeting of the chancellors of top universities of Iran and Russia was held on Tuesday afternoon in the presence of Minister of Science, Research, and Technology Mansour Gholami, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalal and the chancellors of the top universities of Iran and Russia.

At the meeting, the two sides emphasized the establishment of joint training courses, communication between scientists of the two countries, the launch of educational and artistic festivals, the strengthening of Persian and Russian language courses and the use of laboratory facilities.

Since 2015, four meetings have been held in the University of Tehran and State University of Moscow that the results of which have been signing a Memorandum of Understanding of establishing the Union of Iranian and Russain Universities and Permanent Secretariats of the Union of Iranian and Russian Universities.

The key feature of these meetings is signing and publishing four joint statements focusing on deepening and expanding Iran-Russia academic relations as well as dozens of cooperation documents between Iranian and Russian universities in the fields of teaching Persian and Russian languages, Mathematics, Aerospace engineering, and Medical Sciences.

