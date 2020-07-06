Iraqi lands, skies not a place for US military tests: MP

“The Iraqi lands and skies are not a place for testing US military equipment,” Al-Fatlawi told Arabic-language Almaalomah news agency on Sunday.

The lawmaker urged the Iraqi government to declare its stance on the matter clearly and immediately.

“Al-Fath coalition will not allow the US to repeat such provocative acts any more,” he stressed.

The US tested a patriot missile system inside Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone on Sunday.

The measure provoked immediate reactions by Iraqi officials.

Mohammad Reza Al Haidar, head of the Iraqi parliament’s security and defense committee, said on Sunday, “The American’s new measure in testing a missile system [in Baghdad] was a highly provocative move.”

“Firing a [missile] system inside embassies is completely unacceptable,” he said, adding, “It is not logical to turn the embassies inside the Green Zone into garrisons.”

The lawmaker called on Prime Minister Mostafa al-Kadhimi, as Iraq’s Commander-in-Chief, to take swift and appropriate measures to halt such actions.

