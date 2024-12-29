Israeli regime attacks Syria's Adra, kill 6 civilians

Syrian news sources reported that 6 civilians were killed in the Zionist regime's attack on the town of "Adra" in the suburbs of Damascus.
TEHRAN, Dec. 29 (MNA) – An Israeli drone reportedly targeted commercial stores with two rockets in the vicinity of the Adra Industrial City in rural Damascus.
Syrian news sources reported that 6 civilians were killed in the Zionist regime's attack on the town of "Adra" in the suburbs of Damascus.
There was no further details about the attack published by media.
