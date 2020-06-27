Iran, Russia stress need to develop cultural relations

Referring to the evolution of Iran-Russia relations, Ebrahimi Torkaman said that Iran and Russia have had cultural relations for a long time, and now their relations have developed more than ever before.

He emphasized the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to develop cultural relations with Russia, especially in the field of establishing a joint committee for cultural cooperation of the two countries.

Ebrahimi Torkaman also said that holding religious talks on Islam and Orthodox Christianity is very effective, adding, "We believe that these religious discourses of Islam and Orthodox Christianity have been quite successful."

Russian ambassador, for his part, stressed the need to strengthen religious dialogue in order to reach a common understanding, saying that his country is ready to expand cultural relations with Iran.

Referring to the cultural commonalities of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia, he said that Russia welcomes holding of religious dialogue between Islam and Orthodox Christianity and the establishment of a joint committee for cultural cooperation.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides stressed the development of relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia in the framework of cultural agreements.

