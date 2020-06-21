Trump’s efforts to meet with FM Zarif in France

Bolton's book reveals that US President Donald Trump intended to meet with Zarif during G7 Summit in France back in 2019.

Bolton also notes that Trump expressed willingness to support the Israeli regime's strikes on Iran, Jerusalem Post reported.

In Bolton's book The Room Where it Happened, expected to be released this week, he describes a 2017 meeting in which Trump made the comments.

Bolton, who was not yet a member of the Trump administration, was brought in to meet with the president in 2017, and the Israeli regime was one of the topics that came up.

"I warned Trump against wasting political capital in an elusive search to solve the Arab-Israeli dispute and strongly supported moving the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, thereby recognizing it as Israel’s capital," Bolton wrote. "On Iran, I urged that he press ahead to withdraw from the nuclear agreement and explained why the use of force against Iran’s nuclear program might be the only lasting solution."

Though Bolton did not mention the Israeli regime using force, Trump responded by saying that he would support Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu doing so.

"You tell Bibi [Netanyahu] that if he uses force, I will back him. I told him that, but you tell him again," Trump told Bolton.

Bolton also said that in an October 2018 meeting in the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin doubted that the Israeli regime could attack Iran.

"Israel, he said, could not conduct military action against Iran alone because it didn't have the resources or capabilities, especially if the Arabs united behind Iran, which was preposterous," Bolton wrote.

Meanwhile, Bolton points to Netanyahu's efforts to prevent possible talks between Trump and Zarif, although Netanyahu failed to do so, according to Bolton's memoirs, and the meeting between Trump and Zarif did not take place anyway.

MNA/PR