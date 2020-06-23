Explosions heard in northern Riyadh: report

Arabic-language al-Alam television quoted some Saudi activists as saying that loud explosions were heard in the northern part of Riyadh on Tuesday morning.

In the meantime, Saudi Arabia’s official news agency has claimed that the Royal Saudi Air Defense had intercepted three ballistic missiles allegedly fired by Yemen’s Houthi resistance fighters, as well as eight Houthi drones.

The report said the missiles were fired from the Yemeni city of Sa'dah towards the capital Riyadh, and the cities of Najran (Najran province) and Jazan (Jizan region) overnight from Monday, 22 June.

The following video has also been released on social media claiming to be the footage of a missile hitting a building in Riyadh.

This is while Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree said on Saturday that the US-Saudi aggression had launched over 450 attacks on different Yemeni regions during the past week.

