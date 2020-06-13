Tehran to host intl. conference on polyolefin pipes on Monday

According to Jam Petrochemical Company, the first international conference of polyolefin pipes with the presence of reputable foreign companies in the petrochemical industry and among universities will be held on 14 topics with practical scientific presentations by experts in this field at Olympic Hotel in Tehran on June 15 and 16, 2020.

The two-day conference will be held in three sections: scientific articles, workshops and sideline exhibitions.

Those interested can log on to the conference website at www.ippfaconf.ir to register for the event.

MNA/SHANA