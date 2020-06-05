Iran always welcomes talks on releasing prisoners: Mousavi

Following the exchange of Iranian and American prisoners, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi confirmed on Friday that the former US governor, Bill Richardson, had met with the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif several months ago on the matter.

“We have always responded positively to the humanitarian efforts that have led to the release of Iranian hostages in the US and other foreign countries,” he noted.

Mousavi also maintained on Thursday that US citizen Michael Ray White who was charged with security crimes was released on June 4 and left the country after serving part of his sentence and due to humanitarian considerations.

