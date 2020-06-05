Iran releases American convict due to Islamic Kindness

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Mr. White was released on Thursday night with Islamic kindness and based human rights considerations and left Tehran to join his family soon.

Mousavi noted that since White had no one in Iran, he was handed over to the US interests section in the country, i.e. the Embassy of Switzerland.

His furlough came following the Iranian Judiciary’s order after the coronavirus spread in the country.

As he had some symptoms of the virus, he was totally examined and after making sure that he was not sick, his freedom verdict was implemented, the spokesman said.

Mousavi also said, "Simultaneous with White's release, Majid Taheri, an Iranian scientist who was imprisoned in the United States for false reasons, was released too."

Mousavi thanked the Judiciary Branch, Ministry of Intelligence, the Secretariat of the Supreme Security Council, and Swiss Embassy in Tehran for close cooperation in order to free Taheri and White.

Majid Taheri was sentenced to 16 months in prison for charges of circumventing unilateral anti-Iranian sanctions.

On Wednesday, Another Iranian scientist Sirous Asgari who had been imprisoned in the United States has returned to the country.

