America ‘source of evil’, says Ghalibaf in reaction to recent brutal killing

In a tweet on Saturday, Ghalibaf wrote that the US’ “brutal political, judicial, and economic system has been pumping war, coup, poverty, discrimination, torture, fratricide, and moral corruption to the whole world and racism, hunger, humiliation, and ‘choking by knee’ to its own state for hundreds of years."

“What is its name other than the ‘Great Satan’?” he framed, referring to what the late founder of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khomeini had named the US.

“America is the source of evil,” he added while also using ‘#GeorgeFloyd’.

The remarks come as nationwide protests have hit the US over the brutal killing of an African American by a white Police some days ago. Floyd, 46, was arrested for allegedly using counterfeit money at a store to buy cigarettes on Monday evening.

Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, according to an autopsy report. Medical examiners found the combined impact of being restrained by police, underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death.

Floyd’s death, a poignant reminder of repeated unjustifiable killings of members of the African-American community by the US police, has been followed by protests across the country.

Large demonstrations were held on Friday in cities including New York, Atlanta, Detroit, Denver, Houston and Washington, DC, amid widespread anger over the death of Floyd and other black Americans by the hands of police.

