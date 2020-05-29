Iran’s fourth oil tanker “FAXON” takes berth at Venezuelan port

“FAXON” tanker arrived in Venezuela last night and took berth at the Venezuela Special Economic Zone at about 5:42 am [Iran Local Time].

Earlier, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a message termed the shipment of Iranian fuel to Venezuela as a sign of Tehran-Caracas solidarity.

According to a report by Marine Traffic website which tracks the traffic of tankers in the international water, Faxon tanker entered Venezuela's special economic zone on Thursday morning.

Iran has sent five tankers loaded with 1.53 million barrels of gasoline and alkylate to Venezuela to help jump-start the oil refineries in the Latin American state amid a fuel crisis.

Three of the vessels, "Fortune", "Forest" and "Petunia", have already reached Venezuela under military escort.

The fourth tanker Faxon arrived in the Caribbean Sea on Wednesday and in Venezuela's special economic zone on Thursday while the last ship, Clavel, is en route to Venezuela.

MA/IRN83803643