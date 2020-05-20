Iran ready to create barter mechanism with Kazakhstan: Rouhani

Rouhani made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday.

The Presidents of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Kazakhstan described the development of relations between the two countries as friends, neighbors, and brothers, and said that Tehran and Astana have always been together during difficult days, emphasizing that they will do their best to deepen relations in areas of mutual interest, according to the official website of the Iranian President.

Both sides said that COVID-19 has created many problems for the world, and the exchange of experiences among countries in the fight against coronavirus is important, stating that the ministries of health of Iran and Kazakhstan will work more with each other in the field of fighting coronavirus, especially Iran’s exports like ventilators, N95 masks, and serological test kits.

The presidents of Iran and Kazakhstan also referred to the continuation of the United States’ illegal sanctions and stressed the importance of lifting sanctions, especially in the current situation of the outbreak of coronavirus and the effects of the sanctions on people's lives.

Rouhani and Tokayev also expressed satisfaction with the cooperation between the two countries in the field of rail and road, saying that they are ready to increase trade through the Caspian Sea and the ministers of roads of the two countries are responsible for pursuing this issue.

In this phone conversation, the President of Iran said that it is important to remove barriers to rail and road transit and banking cooperation and finalize the agreement on facilitating the issuance of visas and business visas between the two countries, saying, "A barter system can deepen trade relations between the two countries and Iran is ready to establish this mechanism.”

"Economic relations between the two countries have been very good within the framework of bilateral relations and the Eurasian Union, and I hope that after the outbreak of coronavirus and in the current situation, we will develop the relations between the two countries well," added Rouhani.

The Presidents of Iran and Kazakhstan also congratulated the people of the two countries on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr and wished peace and prosperity for the two nations.

MAH/President.ir