OSKU, Jun. 09 (MNA) – Batik, a technique of wax-resist dyeing, is used in crafting these totally handmade shawls in the northwestern Iranian city f Osku, East Azarbaijan province.

To make batik works, selected areas of a piece of cloth are blocked out by brushing or drawing hot wax over them, and the cloth is then dyed. The parts covered in wax resist the dye and retain the original color. The technique originated in Indonesia.