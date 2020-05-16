Iran, Iraq discuss military, defense cooperation

Moradian, Iran's military attache to Baghdad, congratulated Juma Anad on his appointment as the Defense Minister in the new Iraqi government and voiced Iran’s readiness to expand cooperation with Iraq, especially in the military and defense fields.

The Iraqi Defense Minister also emphasized the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fight against terrorism and appreciated the efforts of the country in the battle against ISIL.

The two sides reviewed the status of terrorism and the recent movement of ISIL as well as boosting the Intelligence Exchange Center for the fight against terrorism (with the cooperation of Iran, Russia, Syria, and Iraq). Expanding bilateral relations was also discussed during the meeting.

Intelligence Exchange Center was established in 2015 with the cooperation of Iran, Russia, Syria, and Iraq in Baghdad. Since then, the latest coordination and exchange of information between members has taken place in various meetings.

The exchange of information, especially between Iraqi and Syrian forces in identifying and targeting important and sensitive positions of ISIS terrorists in Iraq and in some cases in Syria, has been one of the most significant and successful functions of this center.

