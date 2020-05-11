'Iran enjoys necessary infrastructure to host AFC Asian Cup 2027'

Speaking to Mehr News Agency on Monday, Hassan Karimi referred to Iran’s bid for hosting the AFC Asian Cup in 2027, stressing that that Iranian stadiums meet the standards for holding the event.

Besides Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, which is among the biggest stadiums in the world, there are several stadiums in different cities, including Isfahan, that pass the criteria for AFC competitions, he added.

Noting that Iran has always hosted well the international sports rivalries, Karimi said the AFC Champions League Final between Persepolis FC and Kashima Antlers in 2018 was among the events held in Iran and lauded by the both FIFA and AFC.

In April, Iran officially submitted its bid for hosting the AFC Asian Cup in 2027.

The AFC has granted a three-month extension to the deadline for member associations to submit expressions of interest to host the 2027 Asian Cup. The deadline had previously been March 31, but this was extended to June 30 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

India, Qatar and Saudi Arabia have already submitted their 2027 bids, the AFC is expected to announce the host country early next year.

Iran previously bid to host the 2019 Asian Cup, having already hosted two Asian Cup tournaments in 1968 and 1976, however the bid was won by the United Arab Emirates. The country also won the tournament three times in a row between 1968 and 1976.

China was confirmed as the host nation of the 2023 edition back in June. The tournament will take place across 10 host cities: Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Chongqing, Chengdu, Xi’an, Dalian, Qingdao, Xiamen and Suzhou.

