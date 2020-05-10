US continuing macho delusions: Iran envoy

In a Sunday tweet, Masoumifar wrote, “A two-year review of #US failure to honor the #JCPOA. No “better deal” has been reached. More danger in the Middle East. US loss of leverage and separation from allies. Greater achievement in #Iran’s strategic strength.”

“Still, #WhiteHouse continues macho delusions,” he added.

The United States announced its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the "Iran nuclear deal" or the "Iran deal", on May 8, 2018.

In a joint statement responding to the US withdrawal, the leaders of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom stated that United Nations Security Council resolution endorsing the nuclear deal remained the "binding international legal framework for the resolution of the dispute".

On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote a letter to the United Nation Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on US deal breakings and sanctions against Iran.

ZZ/FNA 13990221000243