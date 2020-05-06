Iran on top of IAEA inspections list in 2019: envoy

Kazem Gharibabadi said Wednesday that Iran is among the 62 countries that are implementing the Additional Protocol and the Comprehensive Safeguard Agreement, but still, IAEA has not reached a broader conclusion on undeclared materials and activities.

The envoy then referred to the IAEA’s 2019 inspections report, noting that of the total 466 inspections among member states, 432 were related to Iran, which is “equal to 92% of total inspections in its group, and 20% of them in the world.

Gharibabadi added that 33 cases out of the total 45 additional access cases from a 62-member group in 2019 were related to Iran’s activities.

“That is equal to 73% of the total accesses in this group and 24% total in the world,” he added.

He referred to Iran’s full transparency in its peaceful nuclear program and that a significant volume of the agency's inspections are carried out under the influence of Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

He noted that the Islamic Republic has a range of options like establishing cooperation, returning to safeguards commitments, and revising these commitments, provided the other parties to the JCPOA fulfill their commitments.

Plan of Action (JCPOA) to the Joint Commission for resolution, triggering the Dispute Resolution Mechanism.”

US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled Washington out of the JCPOA in May 2018 and reimposed “toughest ever” sanctions against the Islamic Republic in defiance of global criticism.

In response to the unilateral move, as well as the European signatories’ failure to safeguard Iran’s economic interests in the face of US sanctions, Tehran rowed back on its nuclear commitments step-by-step in compliance with Articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA, but stressed that its retaliatory measures will be reversible as soon as Europe finds practical ways to shield the mutual trade from the US sanctions.

MR/FNA13990217000235