In a tweet, Croat coach Skocic wrote, “Coronavirus is a worldwide threat, which needs worldwide collaboration. Sanctions against Iranian People are against this collaboration.”

Skocic officially penned his contract with the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) on February 10.

According to the Iranian Health Ministry on Tuesday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 74,877, of whom 4,683have lost their lives to the deadly virus.

