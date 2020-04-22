NIOC studies, prioritizes all sedimentary basins for exploration

Seyyed Saleh Hendi, the director of NIOC’s exploration department, said on Tuesday that all the basins were carefully studied and modeled by using state-of-the-art methods.

Sedimentary basins are places where subsidence of Earth's crust has allowed sediment to accumulate on top of a basement of igneous and metamorphic rocks.

He said the department has completed studies and modeling of the Dezful and Abadan Plain sedimentary basins over the previous Iranian calendar year which ended on March 19.

According to Hendi, the same trend will be conducted by his department for other sedimentary basins of the country as such studies can guarantee the success of exploration activities and diminish their risks.

He further announced plans to start drilling eight new exploration wells this calendar year, of which six would be on land and two others will be spudded in offshore fields.

Furthermore, drilling of five wells which had started last year will continue as planned, he said.

Last year, the exploration department of NIOC conducted drilling 18,000 meters of exploration wells by 60 rigs.

The department also expects to have finished drilling of 8 exploration wells by the end of the current calendar year, he went on to add.

MNA/SHANA