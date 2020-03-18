Tajikistan’s president felicitates Pres. Rouhani on Nowruz

“Nowruz celebrations as a common cultural and historical heritage of littoral states, consolidate friendship, respect, trust, solidarity and cooperation among them and serves to bring our fellow people closer than ever,” Tajik President Emomali Rahmon wrote in his message, as he extended his Nowruz felicitations to President Rouhani and Iranian people.

“I am confident that we will continue to work together in the future to continuously expand the friendship and cooperation between our countries in various fields,” he added.

Nowruz, which means New Day, is the first day of the Persian calendar month of Farvardin. The day usually falls on March 20 but in leap years, it coincides with March 21.

Being originally a festival of Persian origin, Nowruz is also celebrated by hundreds of millions of people from other ethnolinguistic groups in several countries, including Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Turkey.

It is also observed by communities in countries as far away as Georgia, Albania, Kosovo, China, and India.

