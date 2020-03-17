Cuban amb. conveys message of fraternity, prosperity, success to Iranians

"Before the advent of the new Persian year, Cuba's embassy in the Islamic Republic of Iran would like to convey to the brother Iranian people a message of fraternity, prosperity, success, and support to this great nation that is fighting against that enemy called Coronavirus and an enemy genocidal and immoral who tries in vain to suffocate you with sanctions. We want this message to reach all institutions, medical staff and people in general, our admiration and recognition for the extraordinary work they do and that will surely lead to victory against this virus," said Alexis Bandrich Vega.

"We extend our most sincere wishes that the new year is of prosperity, happiness for all; and that the level of friendship and exchange in all areas between both nations be raised even more," he added.

MNA/

