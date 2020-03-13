Iran doesn't need US help with corona: Nasrallah

Friday evening, Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Hassan Nasrallah talked of the outbreak of the coronavirus and the developments in the region.

He said that the outbreak of coronavirus is now the number one priority of the world and the Middle East is not the only region dealing with it.

Stressing on the need to fight the coronavirus he said, "Our option is resistance in the fight against this enemy to contain it and reduce the damages and harms."

He added that all instructions to fight the virus are religiously mandatory and everybody should act in compliance with them to save himself or herself and his or her family.

Nassrallah expressed Hezbollah's readiness to help the Lebanese government fight the coronavirus, advising all to utilize the experiences of all countries in the fight including China, Iran and the US'.

Condemning the US last night airstrike on the Resistance forces in Iraq, he said, "The crime that the Americans committed in Iraq will receive a proportionate response", adding that the Iraqi nation will never tolerate living under humiliation.

Referring to the US administration's offer to help Iran in the fight against coronavirus, he said the US President is a lier, adding that Iran doesn't need the US help.

He said what Trump must do is lifting the sanctions against Iran.

Hailing Iran's efforts in the fight against coronavirus, Nasrallah also criticized the approach of some Arab media of the Persian Gulf toward Iran and its fight against the coronavirus and said, "They [Iranians] are in the front line of the battle and many of them have been infected during the battle."

