Global coronavirus death toll climbs to 3,831

As of March 9, the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has infected 110,092 people in 109 countries, claiming 3,831 lives.

Mainland China reported 43 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, putting the country’s total infections at 80,738 and a death toll of 3,120.

South Korea with 7,382 patients and 53 deaths and Italy with 7,375 infected cases and 366 deaths stand at the second and third ranks, respectively.

Next, comes Iran with 6,566 of coronavirus patients and 194 dead cases.

France, Germany, Spain, and Japan follow next.

The US has also reported 22 deaths from the coronavirus and 554 confirmed cases as the outbreak that continues to spread to new countries around the world.

