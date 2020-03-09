  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
9 March 2020 - 10:53

Global coronavirus death toll climbs to 3,831

Global coronavirus death toll climbs to 3,831

TEHRAN, Mar. 09 (MNA) – According to the latest reports, 110,092 people have so far been diagnosed with COVID-19 epidemic around the world, with the death toll having jumped to 3,831.

As of March 9, the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has infected 110,092 people in 109 countries, claiming 3,831 lives.

Mainland China reported 43 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, putting the country’s total infections at 80,738 and a death toll of 3,120.

South Korea with 7,382 patients and 53 deaths and Italy with 7,375 infected cases and 366 deaths stand at the second and third ranks, respectively.

Next, comes Iran with 6,566 of coronavirus patients and 194 dead cases.

France, Germany, Spain, and Japan follow next.

The US has also reported 22 deaths from the coronavirus and 554 confirmed cases as the outbreak that continues to spread to new countries around the world.

MNA/PR

News Code 156496

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 16 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News