Domestic production, main strategy to confront sanctions

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani said that focusing on domestic production and also trusting those who are active in the private sector is the main strategy that can help counter the impact of sanctions imposed on the country.

He made the remarks on Mon. at the "17th National Production – National Honor Festival", held at the venue of IRIB Intl. Conferences Center, and added, “production sector of the country has kept economic situation stable with its specific capabilities and potentials.”

Turning to the enforceability of the Law to Facilitate and Remove Production Barriers, he said, “this law has been emphasized by senior executive official of the country and all responsible organizations should take this issue into serious consideration.”

Necessary follow-ups have been made for supporting domestic production in the country within the framework of programs such as manufacturing products domestically, allocating necessary banking resources, developing technology, etc., he said, adding, "it should be kept in mind that paying due attention to the domestic production is one of the strategies that can prevent negative consequences of sanctions, the minister of industry highlighted.

