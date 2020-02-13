  1. Politics
13 February 2020 - 09:44

EU foreign policy chief reveals EU officials’ meeting with a focus on Iran

EU foreign policy chief reveals EU officials’ meeting with a focus on Iran

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell announced that parliament speakers of EU member states held talks on the recent developments in world especially Iran and Libya.

In his twitter message late on Wed., Borrell wrote, “in a conference held in the presence of parliament speakers of EU member states, suitable opportunity was provided to discuss about the latest developments in world especially Islamic Republic of Iran and Libya.”

“today, I submitted a comprehensive report to the parliament speakers of European Union which was an excellent opportunity for consulting about the latest developments in the world especially Islamic Republic of Iran,” he added.

MNA/4851783

News Code 155587

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News