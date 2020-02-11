World media outlets reflect massive Feb. 11 rallies of Iranians

The massive participation of Iranian people on the 41st glorious victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution was reflected in various world’s media outlets and news channel networks such as Al-Jazeera which broadcast some parts of this huge rally ‘live’.

A Lebanese News Network Channel “Al-Ahed” emphasized, “with chanting anti-US slogans, Iranian people supported the Islamic Revolution of Iran once again.”

‘Associated Press’ also broadcast the huge turnout of Iranian people in various cities of the country on Feb. 11 rally.

Iraq’s ‘Aletejah’ TV Network Channel also aired the massive turnout of people ‘live’ on the occasion of 41st glorious victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Other Lebanese-based News Network Channels ‘Al-Mayadeen’ and ‘Al-Manar’ and Russia’s Sputnik reflected the wide repercussion of Feb. 11 rally in Tehran and other cities of the country.

Arabic RT also noted that “today, Iranian capital Tehran and other cities of the country witnessed massive rallies on the occasion of 41st victory anniversary of the Islamic revolution in 1979.”

