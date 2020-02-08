Official calls for using Eurasia’s capacity to promote export of agri. products

He made the remarks late on Sat. in the ceremony of honoring the exemplary exporters in the agriculture sector in West Azarbaijan province and added, “promoting supply of food chain up to 85 percent has been put atop agenda of the ministry in the next year [to start March 21, 2020], the figure of which is suitable in comparison with the advanced countries.”

Agricultural sector of the country enjoys high capacities and effective steps should be taken to increase production volume of agricultural products using the growth of productivity, he emphasized.

Despite sanctions and economic war imposed against the country, agricultural sector of the country is in a suitable condition, he said, adding, “the Ministry of Agriculture has made all its utmost efforts not to create any problem for production sector of the country.”

West Azarbaijan province should take advantage of high capacity of Eurasian market in order to promote export of agricultural products, Keshavarz highlighted.

