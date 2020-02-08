  1. Economy
8 February 2020 - 21:39

Official calls for using Eurasia’s capacity to promote export of agri. products

Official calls for using Eurasia’s capacity to promote export of agri. products

TEHRAN, Feb. 08 (MNA) – Acting Minister of Agriculture Abbas Keshavarz called for taking advantage of capacity of Eurasian market to promote export of agricultural products.

He made the remarks late on Sat. in the ceremony of honoring the exemplary exporters in the agriculture sector in West Azarbaijan province and added, “promoting supply of food chain up to 85 percent has been put atop agenda of the ministry in the next year [to start March 21, 2020], the figure of which is suitable in comparison with the advanced countries.”

Agricultural sector of the country enjoys high capacities and effective steps should be taken to increase production volume of agricultural products using the growth of productivity, he emphasized.

Despite sanctions and economic war imposed against the country, agricultural sector of the country is in a suitable condition, he said, adding, “the Ministry of Agriculture has made all its utmost efforts not to create any problem for production sector of the country.”

West Azarbaijan province should take advantage of high capacity of Eurasian market in order to promote export of agricultural products, Keshavarz highlighted.

MNA/IRN4847968

News Code 155416

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 15 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News