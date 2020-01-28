‘Darker days’ awaiting US in region: MP

“The US aircraft crash in Afghanistan showed that Americans are insecure in the region, and certainly, darker days awaits them,” Hassan Noruzi, the spokesman of the judiciary committee, told Parliament’s open session on Tuesday.

The American spy plane, a Bombardier E-11A, came down in the central province early Monday.

The Taliban claimed to have brought it down, however, a US defense official claimed that a preliminary probe showed there was a mechanical error. Neither US officials nor any members of the international force in Afghanistan have visited the site of the crash.

The Taliban said Tuesday they would allow a rescue team access to recover bodies from the site.

US media broke their partial news blackout on the incident, with some reporting the crash late on Monday.

The aircraft has been identified as Bombardier E-11A belonging to the US Air Force. It is the military variant of the civil Bombardier BD-700 Global Express for use as an overhead communications-relay platform in Southwest Asia.

The E-11A is used to link troops in the field to headquarters and has been previously described by Air Force pilots as “WiFi in the sky.”

