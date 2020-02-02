People give ‘strong yes vote’ to resistance movement in funeral procession of Martyr Gen. Soleimani

He made the remarks on Sun. after renewing allegiance to the ideals and causes of the late founding father of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) and added, “in the 41st victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, people from all walks of life are recommended to move forwards in line with the ideals of the late Imam Khomeini (RA) and instructions of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in materializing objectives of the 2nd step of the Islamic Revolution.”

Enemy of the country left no stone unturned and tried to undermine the real image of the Islamic Revolution but it [enemy] could not succeed, he said, adding, “enemies waged various conspiracies against the country since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, one of these conspiracies is related to the eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988).”

The Judiciary system of the country has been formed based on the Islamic laws and jurisprudence during these forty years since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Raeisi added.

Today, message of the late Imam Khomeini (RA), Leader of the Islamic Revolution and noble nation of Islamic Iran is the message of resistance against enemies, Judiciary Chief Raeisi stressed.

