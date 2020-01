The Ariana Afghan Airlines plane went down in remote and mountainous Deh Yak district in eastern Ghazni province while en route to Kabul from Herat, Aljazeera reported.

The fate of the passengers and crew was unknown, but casualties were feared.

Local media said 83 people were on board when the state-owned plane went down south-east of Kabul at about 1:15 pm local time on Monday.

MNA/PR